LDA Retrieves 5 Plots In Gulshan-e-Ravi

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

LDA retrieves 5 plots in Gulshan-e-Ravi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate-I squad on Friday retrieved five plots worth millions of rupees in Gulshan-e-Ravi scheme Bund Road.

According to an LDA spokesperson here, the Authority retrieved plot number 125/1 to 125/5, which had illegally been occupied for the last 30 years.

The LDA has started construction of walls around the retrieved plots.

More Stories From Pakistan

