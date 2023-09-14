LDA retrieves 75-kanal land from land grabbers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams conducted a grand operation against land grabbers in the last 24 hours and got vacated land worth billions of rupees.

According to a spokesman for the LDA, the LDA and police conducted an operation against 'qabza mafia' in Johar Town at PIA Road to get vacated the government land and properties of citizens.

The teams retrieved over 75 kanals of commercial land worth billions of rupees. Mafias had built shops, auction houses, and other permanent encroachments on the properties. The operation was conducted by Director Housing VII Moazzam Rashid under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain R. Shah Mir Iqbal.

The ASP Police concerned, Director Enforcement, Director Town Planning-IV, Director State Management, Director Law and a heavy police force participated in the operation.