Open Menu

LDA Retrieves 75-kanal Land From Land Grabbers

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

LDA retrieves 75-kanal land from land grabbers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams conducted a grand operation against land grabbers in the last 24 hours and got vacated land worth billions of rupees.

According to a spokesman for the LDA, the LDA and police conducted an operation against 'qabza mafia' in Johar Town at PIA Road to get vacated the government land and properties of citizens.

The teams retrieved over 75 kanals of commercial land worth billions of rupees. Mafias had built shops, auction houses, and other permanent encroachments on the properties. The operation was conducted by Director Housing VII Moazzam Rashid under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain R. Shah Mir Iqbal.

The ASP Police concerned, Director Enforcement, Director Town Planning-IV, Director State Management, Director Law and a heavy police force participated in the operation.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Road Rashid Government PIA Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Special Court turns down bail pleas of Imran Khan, ..

Special Court turns down bail pleas of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cipher case

1 minute ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against S ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Sri Lanka

39 minutes ago
 Mushaal vows to continue to forcefully raise case ..

Mushaal vows to continue to forcefully raise case of oppressed people of IIOJK

1 hour ago
 UAE supports Belt and Road Initiative: Minister of ..

UAE supports Belt and Road Initiative: Minister of Economy

1 hour ago
 Mastung blast leaves JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah

Mastung blast leaves JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to address UNGA session in New-York n ..

Caretaker PM to address UNGA session in New-York next week: FO

3 hours ago
International Labour Organisation organises traini ..

International Labour Organisation organises training programmes for MoHRE inspec ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates NBD Group makes strategic equity investme ..

Emirates NBD Group makes strategic equity investment in sustainability start-up ..

4 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets UN&#039;s Assistant Secretary ..

Saif bin Zayed meets UN&#039;s Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and S ..

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 As part of UAE air bridge, five relief planes arri ..

As part of UAE air bridge, five relief planes arrive in Benghazi

4 hours ago
 ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medica ..

ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medical treatment

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan