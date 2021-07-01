UrduPoint.com
LDA Retrieves Five Plots In Mustafa Town

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:20 PM

LDA retrieves five plots in Mustafa Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday retrieved five plots worth millions of rupees from illegal occupants in Mustafa Town here.

According to the LDA spokesperson here, the authority retrieved plots number 391, 406, 405A and 474measuring three marla and plot number 109 for five marla in Shahbaz block in Mustafa Town.

The LDA also demolished illegal structures on the plots.

More Stories From Pakistan

