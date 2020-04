(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management II squad on Wednesday retrieved a plot in Mustafa Town from land grabbers.

According to LDA spokesperson, the LDA retrieved plot No. 41, Ahmed Yar Block from land grabbers and also demolished walls and gate constructed on the said plot.