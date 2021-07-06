UrduPoint.com
LDA Retrieves Seven Plots From Land Grabbers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Private Housing Schemes squad on Tuesday retrieved seven plots from land grabbers.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority retrieved two plots in Khayaban-e-Amin and five plots from land grabbers in Audit and Accounts Housing schemes.

The plots were allocated for public welfare.

The LDA also demolished illegal structures on these plots.

During the operation, police officials and enforcement squad were present.

