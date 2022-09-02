LDA retrieves state land worth millions of rupees

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Development Authority retrieved LDA properties worth millions of rupees during a grand operation against illegal occupants at Garden Town, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority retrieved LDA properties worth millions of rupees during a grand operation against illegal occupants at Garden Town, here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, the Authority retrieved 18 plots of five-marla each, a 10-marla plot, and plot number 59 of 10 kanals in Ali Block New Garden Town.

The LDA also retrieved its land measuring eight kanal in Civic Centre New Garden Town.

LDA Director General Amir Ahmed Khan said that the Authority would continue action against illegal encroachments and constructions, adding that the occupation mafia should leave the possession of the government land on its own, otherwise be ready for operation.

He said the LDA would not tolerate illegal construction activities within its limits. Action was taken against illegal encroachments with enforcement squad and heavy machinery.

A police team was also present at the scene of the operation.