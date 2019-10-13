LDA retrieves state land worth Rs 200m

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued its operation against land mafia in Tajpura for the second consecutive day on Sunday and retrieved eight kanal of state land worth around Rs 200 million.

Supervised by Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam, the operation team demolished houses, shops and other structures constructed over the state land.

Talking to media on this occasion, the director general said land grabbers had converted the state land into 10 commercial plots in D-Block of Tajpura Scheme.

He added that the LDA had also retrieved 4.5 kanal of state land worth Rs 100 million in the same area on Saturday last, and in this way, "We have retrieved total12.5 kanal of land worth Rs 300 million in Tajpura alongside the Canal Road during the operation."