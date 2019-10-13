UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LDA Retrieves State Land Worth Rs 200m

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 10:10 PM

LDA retrieves state land worth Rs 200m

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued its operation against land mafia in Tajpura for the second consecutive day on Sunday and retrieved eight kanal of state land worth around Rs 200 million.

Supervised by Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam, the operation team demolished houses, shops and other structures constructed over the state land.

Talking to media on this occasion, the director general said land grabbers had converted the state land into 10 commercial plots in D-Block of Tajpura Scheme.

He added that the LDA had also retrieved 4.5 kanal of state land worth Rs 100 million in the same area on Saturday last, and in this way, "We have retrieved total12.5 kanal of land worth Rs 300 million in Tajpura alongside the Canal Road during the operation."

Related Topics

Lahore Road Same Sunday Media Million

Recent Stories

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

41 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Montenegro P ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Judicial Institute signs MoU with UN Crime I ..

41 minutes ago

UAE’s experience in creating smart, sustainable ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Surour inaugurates 4th National Servi ..

56 minutes ago

DP World&#039;s new India partnership

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.