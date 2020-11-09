UrduPoint.com
LDA Reviews Proposals For Cutting Short Applications Processing At One Window Cell

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

LDA reviews proposals for cutting short applications processing at One Window Cell

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar has approved to curtail the steps involved in the processing of four types of applications submitted on One Window Cell with immediate effect.

He was chairing a meeting to review various proposals for cutting short processing of applications received at the One Window Cell of LDA on Monday.

To avoid inconvenience to the applicants, the DG directed that an application should finally be disposed of only when the last action had been taken on it so that the applicants do not have to file fresh application at every step. He stressed the need for reducing steps for processing applications in order to facilitate the citizens and finish their work in the shortest possible time.

The meeting was informed that 76 different types of applications were being received on the One Window Cell and recommendations were being prepared for make action on them easier and brief.

The DG directed the directors and other officers concerned to be aware of the revenue matters. All the officers should decide about the matters under their jurisdiction at their own level with full sense of responsibility. They should not refer the cases to their superiors, he maintained.

He also directed the officers to keep their doors open and take all possible measures for providing relief to the citizens by remaining within the confines of law.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director Generals Qadeer Ahmed Bajwa, Rana Tika Khan and Usman Ghani, Directors Land Development Moazzam Rashid, Rauf Ahmed and Shahid Naeem, Director Computer Services Abdul Basit Qamar, Director Law Aamir Shah and Abdul Razzaq besides other officers concerned.

