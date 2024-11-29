Open Menu

LDA Seales 107 Illegal Commercial Buildings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 08:43 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 107 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different areas of provincial capital on Friday.

LDA teams also demolished several structures in different areas of the provincial capital for violation of building bylaws.

LDA Town Planning Wing sealed 35 premises in Gulberg and New Garden Town, while 27 in Subzazar Housing Scheme, 30 in Shadman and Gulshan-e-Ravi, and 15 on Canal Bank Road for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialization fees.

The sealed premises include The Educators, Unique School, JPS School System, Ahsan Grammar School, Beacon Hall, Servis Outlet, Insignia, a pharmacy, a café, bakers, restaurants, grocery stores, a saloon, meat shop, book shop, workshops, private offices and other businesses.

Meanwhile, LDA teams demolished an illegal building on Raiwind Road. Several illegal shops were also demolished on the Canal Bank Road.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, violation of building and parking bylaws, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.

