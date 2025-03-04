LDA seals 102 illegal properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) is actively pursuing its special campaign against illegal commercial buildings, sealing 102 properties across various schemes here on Tuesday.

The sealed properties include private schools, restaurants, salons, academies, workshops, food outlets, shops, offices, and more. According to LDA Director General (DG) Tahir Farooq, strict and indiscriminate action is being taken against illegal commercial properties and defaulters of commercial fees.

Following DG Tahir Farooq’s directives, LDA teams conducted extensive operations in different areas, sealing 20 properties in Johar Town, 31 in Gulberg and New Garden Town, 20 along Canal Road, and 31 in Allama Iqbal Town as part of the recovery drive.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner-1 Asad Uz Zaman and Chief Town Planner-2 Azhar Ali. The LDA remains committed to taking strict and impartial action against illegal commercial structures and fee defaulters.