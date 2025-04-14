LDA Seals 102 Properties In Crackdown On Illegal Commercial Use
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its on going crackdown against illegally constructed commercial buildings and properties defaulting on commercial dues, sealed another 102 properties on Monday.
On the instructions of Director General LDA Tahir Farooq, the Town Planning Wing conducted operation in key localities including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Shadman, Shad Bagh, New Muslim Town, Wahdat Road and Sabzazar.
As part of the drive, 40 properties in Gulberg and Faisal Town were sealed, while 41 properties in Shadman, Shad Bagh and New Muslim Town faced action for illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.
Additionally, during a recovery operation on Wahdat Road and in Sabzazar, 21 more properties were sealed.
The sealed properties included private schools, supermarkets, clinics, cafés, restaurants, workshops, food outlets, shops, and offices.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad Uz Zaman.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid3 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela3 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges3 hours ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation3 hours ago
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident4 hours ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD4 hours ago
-
Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree4 hours ago
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project4 hours ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM4 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements4 hours ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed4 hours ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain4 hours ago