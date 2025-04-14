Open Menu

LDA Seals 102 Properties In Crackdown On Illegal Commercial Use

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LDA seals 102 properties in crackdown on illegal commercial use

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its on going crackdown against illegally constructed commercial buildings and properties defaulting on commercial dues, sealed another 102 properties on Monday.

On the instructions of Director General LDA Tahir Farooq, the Town Planning Wing conducted operation in key localities including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Shadman, Shad Bagh, New Muslim Town, Wahdat Road and Sabzazar.

As part of the drive, 40 properties in Gulberg and Faisal Town were sealed, while 41 properties in Shadman, Shad Bagh and New Muslim Town faced action for illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.

Additionally, during a recovery operation on Wahdat Road and in Sabzazar, 21 more properties were sealed.

The sealed properties included private schools, supermarkets, clinics, cafés, restaurants, workshops, food outlets, shops, and offices.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad Uz Zaman.

