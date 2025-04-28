Open Menu

LDA Seals 103 Properties, Demolishes Several Constructions

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM

LDA seals 103 properties, demolishes several constructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 103 properties,besides demolishing several constructions during its on going operation against illegal constructions and unauthorized commercial buildings within LDA-controlled areas.

Following the directives of Director General LDA, Tahir Farooq, the Town Planning Wing conducted enforcement actions across multiple localities including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Wahdat Road, Sabzazar, Multan Road, Gujjarpura, Shadman, Shah Jamal and New Muslim Town.

In a major move on Multan Road, under-construction illegal shops and commercial buildings were demolished.

Similarly, on Wahdat Road, an under-construction building was brought down due to violations of approved building plans.

Furthermore, 37 properties in Gulberg and Faisal Town, and 43 in Gujjarpura, Shadman, Shah Jamal and New Muslim Town were sealed over non-payment of commercial fees and unauthorized commercial use.

During a separate recovery operation, 23 additional properties on Wahdat Road and in Sabzazar were sealed. These included private schools, restaurants, cafés, workshops, food points, shops, and offices.

The operations were conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner, Asad Uz Zaman.

