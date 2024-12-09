LDA Seals 104 Illegal Commercial Buildings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed 104 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different parts of the provincial capital.
LDA Town Planning Wing sealed 30 businesses in Gulberg, New Garden Town and Faisal Town, 34 in Subzazar Housing Scheme, 15 on Upper Mall, and 25 in Gulshan-e-Ravi for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.
The sealed premises include Utility Stores, Allied School, Amercian Lycetuff, Zicas school System, marriage halls, marquees, bakers, grocery stores, offices and other businesses.
LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-Uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.
As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.
LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.
