LDA Seals 116 Illegal Commercial Buildings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday continued its crackdown on illegal commercial properties and sealed another 116 buildings in various localities of the city.

Under the guidance of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, teams carried out operations in Gulberg, Faisal Town, New Garden Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Gujjarpura, Shadman and Gulshan Ravi. These operations resulted in the sealing and demolition of commercial properties operating illegally.

A total of 28 properties were sealed in Gulberg, Faisal Town, and New Garden Town, while 36 properties were sealed in Allama Iqbal Town.

Additionally, 52 properties were sealed in Gujjarpura, Shadman, and Gulshan Ravi.

The sealed properties include a variety of establishments such as private schools, marriage halls, markets, salons, shops, offices, stores, and more. These properties were given multiple notices prior to the operation and the owners failed to comply with legal requirements.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman, who led the enforcement teams in their mission to regulate illegal commercial buildings and businesses.

