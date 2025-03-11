Open Menu

LDA Seals 118 Properties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM

LDA seals 118 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday sealed another 118 properties, besides partially demolishing 27 constructions for violating regulations.

The LDA teams conducted operations in areas such as Wapda Town, Johar Town, Sabzazar, Shadman, and Shah Jamal. On Khayaban-e-Firdousi Road in Johar Town, 27 properties were partially demolished for not securing permanent commercial status and for failing to pay commercial fees.

The properties demolished during the operation included well-known food points, BBQ shops, hospitals, cafes, property offices, and other commercial establishments.

Additionally, LDA teams sealed 70 properties in Wapda Town and Ahmad Chowk due to illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.

During the recovery operation in Sabzazar, 28 properties were sealed, while in Shadman and Shah Jamal, 20 properties were sealed for illegal commercial use and the failure to pay commercial fees. These properties included private schools, clinics, pharmacies, bakeries, cash and carry stores, restaurants, workshops, food points, shops, offices, and more.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman and Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.

Recent Stories

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

1 hour ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

2 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

3 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

3 hours ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

4 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

4 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

4 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

4 hours ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

5 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan