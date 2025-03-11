LDA seals 118 properties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday sealed another 118 properties, besides partially demolishing 27 constructions for violating regulations.

The LDA teams conducted operations in areas such as Wapda Town, Johar Town, Sabzazar, Shadman, and Shah Jamal. On Khayaban-e-Firdousi Road in Johar Town, 27 properties were partially demolished for not securing permanent commercial status and for failing to pay commercial fees.

The properties demolished during the operation included well-known food points, BBQ shops, hospitals, cafes, property offices, and other commercial establishments.

Additionally, LDA teams sealed 70 properties in Wapda Town and Ahmad Chowk due to illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.

During the recovery operation in Sabzazar, 28 properties were sealed, while in Shadman and Shah Jamal, 20 properties were sealed for illegal commercial use and the failure to pay commercial fees. These properties included private schools, clinics, pharmacies, bakeries, cash and carry stores, restaurants, workshops, food points, shops, offices, and more.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman and Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.