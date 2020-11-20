LDA seals 12 marriage halls,marki in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-I on Friday sealed 12 marriage halls and a marki on Canal Road.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority sealed Mehr Palac, Nawab Palac, New Jewan Marriage Hall,Lahore Grand Marki, Celebration Event Complex, Ibrahim Banquets, Asia Palac, Madina Marki, Shahi Dera, Bin Wadood Palac, Qasar e Munir and Siddique Palac on account of non approval from the LDA.