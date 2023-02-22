UrduPoint.com

LDA Seals 13 Properties

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 02:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), in an operation against non-payment of commercial fee, sealed 13 properties in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

On directions of Director General LDA Amir Ahmed Khan, special team of Town Planning Zone-VII led by Chief Ayesha Mutahir and Deputy Director Umar Majeed took an action against violators in Quaid-E-Azam Town Peco Road.

It may be mentioned here that special teams of different Town Planning Zones had sealed dozens of shops, show- rooms, marriage halls and academies during the last 10 days due to non-payment of annual commercialization fee.

