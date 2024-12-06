LDA Seals 139 Properties In Operation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) intensified its efforts against illegal commercial buildings across the city and sealed another 139 properties here on Friday.
Under the directives of LDA's Director General, Tahir Farooq, the operations were carried out in various areas including Gulberg, New Garden Town, Faisal Town, Khayaban-e-Firdousi, Gulshan Ravi, Canal Road, and Allama Iqbal Town.
The teams sealed 20 properties in Gulberg, New Garden Town, and Faisal Town, while 60 in Khayaban-e-Firdousi Road.Additionally, 28 properties were sealed in Gulshan Ravi and Canal Road and 31 in Allama Iqbal Town.
The sealed properties include a range of commercial establishments such as wedding halls, markets, property offices, marble factories, hardware stores, bakeries, shops, and offices. These properties had been issued multiple notices prior to the operation, yet continued to operate without complying with the required regulations.
The crackdown was carried out under the supervision of LDA's Chief Town Planner, Asad ul Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali.
