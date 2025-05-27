LDA seals 151 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Town Planning Wing of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday sealed 151 properties during its on going operation against illegal commercial buildings.

On the directives of Director General LDA Tahir Farooq, teams conducted enforcement actions across several localities, including Gulberg, Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, Main UBD Canal Road, PIA Housing Scheme and the Audit and Accounts Housing Scheme.

Due to illegal commercial usage and non-payment of commercial conversion fees, 20 properties in Gulberg and 67 in PIA and Audit & Accounts Schemes were sealed.

In Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, and Main UBD Canal Road, 43 additional properties were sealed.

Furthermore, during a recovery drive, 21 properties were sealed in Wahdat Road and Mustafa Town.

The sealed properties include a range of businesses such as private schools, clinics, laboratories, grocery stores, food outlets, hardware shops, electric stores, workshops, offices, and various other commercial establishments.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner I Asad Uz Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.