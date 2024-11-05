LDA Seals 152 Properties
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams conducted operations against defaulters
of commercial fee and illegal commercial activities, and sealed 152 properties on different
schemes here on Tuesday.
The LDA teams conducted operations in Gulberg, New Garden Town, Allama Iqbal Town,
Canal Road, Shalimar Link Road, Main Boulevard Gulshan Ravi, Poonch Road, Samanabad,
and Sutlej Avenue area.
In Gulberg and New Garden Town, 37 properties were sealed due to illegal commercial use
and non-payment of commercial fees.
In Allama Iqbal Town, 20 properties were sealed and 25 in Sutlej Avenue. The teams sealed
70 properties in different areas including Canal Road, Shalimar Link Road, Main Boulevard
Gulshan Ravi, Poonch Road, and Samanabad. The sealed properties includes bakeries,
shoe stores, banks, call centers, cafes, solar shops, grocery stores, malls, furniture shops,
electronics stores, and others.
The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner 1, Asad Uz Zaman, and Chief Town
Planner 2, Azhar Ali.
Police and enforcement squad participated in the operation.
