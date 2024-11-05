Open Menu

LDA Seals 152 Properties

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LDA seals 152 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams conducted operations against defaulters

of commercial fee and illegal commercial activities, and sealed 152 properties on different

schemes here on Tuesday.

The LDA teams conducted operations in Gulberg, New Garden Town, Allama Iqbal Town,

Canal Road, Shalimar Link Road, Main Boulevard Gulshan Ravi, Poonch Road, Samanabad,

and Sutlej Avenue area.

In Gulberg and New Garden Town, 37 properties were sealed due to illegal commercial use

and non-payment of commercial fees.

In Allama Iqbal Town, 20 properties were sealed and 25 in Sutlej Avenue. The teams sealed

70 properties in different areas including Canal Road, Shalimar Link Road, Main Boulevard

Gulshan Ravi, Poonch Road, and Samanabad. The sealed properties includes bakeries,

shoe stores, banks, call centers, cafes, solar shops, grocery stores, malls, furniture shops,

electronics stores, and others.

The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner 1, Asad Uz Zaman, and Chief Town

Planner 2, Azhar Ali.

Police and enforcement squad participated in the operation.

