LDA Seals 170 Properties For Illegal Commercial Use & Unpaid Fees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday sealed another 170 properties for illegal commercial buildings and non-payment of commercial fees.
Under the directions of LDA Director General (DG) Tahir Farooq,LDA teams conducted operations across multiple areas in the provincial capital including Gulberg,New Garden town,Allama Iqbal town,Canal road, Peco road,Owaisia housing scheme and Johar Town.
In Gulberg and New Garden Town,40 properties were sealed due to illegal commercial use and failure to pay commercial fees.In Canal road, another 20 properties faced sealing for similar violations.
Further action was taken in Allama Iqbal town,where 25 properties were sealed for illegal commercial use.
On Peco Road, 25 properties and in Owaisia Housing Scheme and Johar Town,a total of 60 properties were sealed. The sealed properties included bakeries,schools,cafes,restaurants,grocery stores,banks, clinics,beauty salons,shops and other commercial establishments.
The LDA took action for violating the laws related to illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner, Asad ul Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.
Recent Stories
Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers
Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024
Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week strike
Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Finals
SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO
Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes
Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif
England name unchanged team for Australia clash
FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Balochistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven fake 'passport agents' nabbed12 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 20 kg drugs in three operations32 minutes ago
-
Police monthly performance report released1 hour ago
-
Joint efforts needed to defeat mental diseases'1 hour ago
-
Drug peddler held1 hour ago
-
Delegation from DBA visited USKT1 hour ago
-
Courts awards death penalty to murderer2 hours ago
-
Youth killed by unknowns2 hours ago
-
Installation of cameras under safe city project begins2 hours ago
-
Indus Lion's Club will organize free eye camp on Nov 1513 hours ago
-
Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif13 hours ago
-
Women entrepreneurship challenges discuss at 27th SDC13 hours ago