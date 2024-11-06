Open Menu

LDA Seals 170 Properties For Illegal Commercial Use & Unpaid Fees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM

LDA seals 170 properties for illegal commercial use & unpaid fees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday sealed another 170 properties for illegal commercial buildings and non-payment of commercial fees.

Under the directions of LDA Director General (DG) Tahir Farooq,LDA teams conducted operations across multiple areas in the provincial capital including Gulberg,New Garden town,Allama Iqbal town,Canal road, Peco road,Owaisia housing scheme and Johar Town.

In Gulberg and New Garden Town,40 properties were sealed due to illegal commercial use and failure to pay commercial fees.In Canal road, another 20 properties faced sealing for similar violations.

Further action was taken in Allama Iqbal town,where 25 properties were sealed for illegal commercial use.

On Peco Road, 25 properties and in Owaisia Housing Scheme and Johar Town,a total of 60 properties were sealed. The sealed properties included bakeries,schools,cafes,restaurants,grocery stores,banks, clinics,beauty salons,shops and other commercial establishments.

The LDA took action for violating the laws related to illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner, Asad ul Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Gulberg Azhar Ali Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

1 hour ago
 DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

1 hour ago
 Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US presi ..

Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week ..

Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week strike

13 hours ago
Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Fina ..

Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Finals

13 hours ago
 SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO

SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO

13 hours ago
 Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes

Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes

13 hours ago
 Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif

Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif

13 hours ago
 England name unchanged team for Australia clash

England name unchanged team for Australia clash

13 hours ago
 FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Baloch ..

FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Balochistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan