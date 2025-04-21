Open Menu

LDA Seals 173 Properties

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM

LDA seals 173 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 173 properties

during its on going crackdown on illegal commercial constructions.

During a large-scale operation, LDA teams conducted enforcement actions in various localities

including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Quaid-e-Azam Town, Wahdat Road, Sabzazar, Shadbagh, Shadman, and Gulshan Ravi.

In Gulberg and Faisal Town, 39 properties were sealed due to illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees. Another 56 properties were sealed in Quaid-e-Azam Town for similar violations.

Additionally, 51 properties in Shadbagh, Shadman and Gulshan Ravi were shut down for unauthorized commercial activities.

The recovery drive also led to the sealing of 27 properties on Wahdat Road and in the Sabzazar area.

The sealed properties included private schools, clinics, bakeries, cafes, restaurants, workshops, food outlets, shops, and offices, among others.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner I Asad Uz Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.

