LDA seals 18 buildings in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-V squad Monday sealed 21 illegal structures/ buildings here at Pine Avenue Road and Defence Road.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority sealed 18 illegal shops at Pine Avenue Road (Eden Lane Villas) and sealed illegal cafe at Smart Lounges and Hanan restaurant at Defence Road.