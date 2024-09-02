LDA seals 18 properties over commercialization fee default

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Acting on the directives of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams conducted a major operation on Monday targeting defaulters of commercial fees on Multan Road.

During the operation, 18 properties were sealed, including electronic shops, paint shops, workshops, furniture stores, and others.

These sealed properties had outstanding commercial fee payments amounting to millions of rupees. Prior to the operation, multiple notices had been issued to these properties, but the dues remained unpaid.

The operation was overseen by Chief Town Planner I, Asad-ul-Zaman, and executed by Director Town Planning Zone II. The LDA Enforcement Squad and local police were actively involved in the crackdown.