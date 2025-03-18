LDA seals 181 illegal commercial buildings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday sealed another 181 illegal commercial

properties during its ongoing operation in various areas of the city.

The LDA teams conducted raids in different localities, focusing on illegal commercial uses, particularly in the College Road and adjacent schemes. As a result, 120 properties were sealed for violating zoning regulations.

The operation targeted key areas, including College Road, PCSIR Staff Cooperative Housing Scheme, Punjab Government Cooperative Housing Scheme Phase II, Accounts Group.

Additionally, teams carried out actions in New Muslim Town, Allama Iqbal Town and Mustafa Town, sealing a total of 61 properties. Among the sealed properties were private banks, bakeries, plazas, wedding halls, workshops, restaurants, private schools, shops, offices, and more.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.