LDA Seals 182 Illegal Commercial Buildings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its on-going vigorous daily operation against illegal commercial buildings and properties with outstanding commercial fees, sealed another 182 properties here in the city on Thursday.

On the instructions of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, the teams raided in different locations including Gulberg, Model Town Extension, Sabzazar, Johar Town, New Muslim Town, and Canal Road. In Gulberg and Model Town Extension, 35 properties were sealed, 35 properties in Sabzazar, and another 35 in New Muslim Town and Canal Road. Additionally, 76 properties were sealed in Johar Town's R-1, F-1, and N Blocks. The operation also led to the demolition of illegal constructions at Adda Plot and the sealing of an illegal workshop in the Revenue Society.

The properties sealed included private banks, workshops, schools, bakeries, pharmacies, offices, cafes, restaurants, grocery stores, salons, and other commercial establishments. Prior to the operation, these properties had been issued multiple notices to comply with regulations.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.

Meanwhile, LDA teams carried out an operation against encroachments on LDA-owned properties in various blocks of Sabzazar and Johar Town. Director Housing Four, Yawar Bashir Virk, led the action in Sabzazar Scheme, focusing on Block F, D, E, and areas around the Civic Center.

During the operation, LDA teams removed illegal structures, livestock, and encroachments from LDA land. The teams also conducted a similar operation in Johar Town's R and N Blocks, under the supervision of Director Housing Seven, Mazum Rashid. The teams cleared temporary structures and encroachments from LDA-owned property.

Director General Tahir Farooq has directed that these operations against illegal commercial buildings and fee defaulters will continue across the city, ensuring strict enforcement of the law.

