LDA Seals 192 Properties In Controlled Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), intensifying its on going daily operation against illegal commercial properties across LDA-controlled areas,sealed 192 properties in various localities on Friday.
According to LDA officials,teams conducted enforcement operations in Raiwind Road,Johar Town,Gulberg,New Garden Town,Wahdat Road,Sabzazar,Shadman,Gujjarpura and New Muslim Town.
These actions were taken due to illegal commercial usage and non-payment of commercial or penalty fees.
In a breakdown of the operation,on Raiwind Road, 50 shops were sealed for unauthorized commercial use and failure to pay penalty fees,while in Johar Town’s R1 and Q Block,35 properties were sealed.
Some 30 properties were closed in Gulberg and New Garden Town, while 22 properties were sealed in Wahdat Road and Sabzazar, another 55 properties in Shadman, Gujjarpura and New Muslim Town were sealed for similar violations.
The sealed premises include private schools,supermarkets,clinics,cafes,restaurants,workshops,mobile shops,food outlets,shops and offices.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner-I Asad Uz Zaman and Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.
