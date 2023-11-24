LDA seals 20 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday sealed another 20 properties over non-payment of commercialization fee in Qaid-e-Azam Town and Township.

According to a spokesman for the authority, teams conducted operations against defaulters of commercialization fee, which include private schools, food points and shops.

The action was taken on the directive of Lahore Commissioner and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, .

Illegal constructions in Township were also demolished during the operation under the supervision of Operation Director Town Planning VII Ali Abbas. Several notices were issued to the properties but they did not respond.