LDA Seals 20 Properties, Demolishes 6
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) On the directions of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, LDA teams continued their operations against illegal commercial buildings and illegal constructions. LDA teams have sealed 20 properties and demolished 6 illegal constructions during their operation.
On Wahdat Road, 20 properties were sealed over illegal commercial use, including grocery stores, banks, private offices, pharmacies, bakeries, restaurants and others. In another operations 6 illegal constructions were demolished in Samanabad, Shadbagh, Fatehgarh and Gulshan Ravi. Operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner one, Asad Uz Zaman, and led by Director Town Planning Zone 1, Ayesha Matihar.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 outlaws arrested in DIKhan1 minute ago
-
CDA auctions commercial plots for record-breaking Rs 2.45 billion1 minute ago
-
Ministry of Human Rights commemorates International Day of Older Persons- 20241 minute ago
-
ABISE announces HSSC Part-I, II exams 2024 schedule1 minute ago
-
Police, capable to eliminate terrorism in region: DIG11 minutes ago
-
UAF starts Kisan Mela, organizes Book Fair32 minutes ago
-
CTD eliminates 203 terrorists, arrests 612 others in 2024: Report41 minutes ago
-
SWM project in final stages of approval: Mayor41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews dengue situation, Kisan card distribution, price control mechanism41 minutes ago
-
Salik for holistic approach in education with focus on character building, technological advancement41 minutes ago
-
Vice Chancellor SAU underscores importance of exploring higher education, employment and immigration ..42 minutes ago
-
BISE Multan, DG Khan announce first year results51 minutes ago