LDA seals 20 properties, demolishes 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) On the directions of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, LDA teams continued their operations against illegal commercial buildings and illegal constructions. LDA teams have sealed 20 properties and demolished 6 illegal constructions during their operation.

On Wahdat Road, 20 properties were sealed over illegal commercial use, including grocery stores, banks, private offices, pharmacies, bakeries, restaurants and others. In another operations 6 illegal constructions were demolished in Samanabad, Shadbagh, Fatehgarh and Gulshan Ravi. Operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner one, Asad Uz Zaman, and led by Director Town Planning Zone 1, Ayesha Matihar.