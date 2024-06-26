LDA Seals 20 Properties Over Non-payments Of Commercialisation Fee
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) conducted an operation against commercialisation fee defaulters and sealed more than 20 properties on directions of Director General Tahir Farooq.
The operation was carried out in Allama Iqbal Town under the guidance of Chief Town Planning One Asadul Zaman. Director Town Planning Zone Three Naveed Bhatti took action against the commercialization fee defaulters.
The teams sealed properties established on Plot No. 2 and 3 in Block B, Plot No. 9, 22, 54 in Block C, Plot No.
9 in Block E, Plot No. 585, 589 in Block G, Plot No. 1051, 1070 in Block A, Plot No. 1397, 4, 5, 1178, 32 in Block P, and Plot No. 256, 15, and 275 in Block Q.
The sealed properties included private clinics, private schools, retail shops, property offices, auto workshops, laundry shops, sanitary and electronics shops, paint and hardware stores, private offices, and other properties.
On the Directions of DG LDA, indiscriminate operation against illegal constructions and commercialization fee defaulters is going on in provincial capital.
