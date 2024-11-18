Open Menu

LDA Seals 200 Illegal Commercial Buildings

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 10:33 PM

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 200 illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulters' premises during operations in different parts of Lahore on Monday

The Town Planning Wing of LDA sealed 80 businesses on Townships’s College Road, 36 in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 27 in Wapda Town, 25 in Sabzazar Housing Scheme, and 17 in New Muslim Town. As many as 13 marriage halls and marques were also sealed in China Scheme for not paying commercialization fees.

The sealed premises include Bevro Bakers, Cakes & Bakes, Noor-ul-Iman school, Mian Palace, Bilal Marriage Garden, Gold Palace, Rehmat Barkat Marriage Hall, Palki Marriage Garden, Nagina Marquee, Al-Madina Marquee, private clinic, beauty parlor, grocery stores, food outlets, private offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of Police.

LDA official sources told APP that several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulters in Lahore.

More Stories From Pakistan