LDA Seals 200 Illegal Commercial Buildings
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 10:33 PM
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 200 illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulters' premises during operations in different parts of Lahore on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 200 illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulters' premises during operations in different parts of Lahore on Monday.
The Town Planning Wing of LDA sealed 80 businesses on Townships’s College Road, 36 in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 27 in Wapda Town, 25 in Sabzazar Housing Scheme, and 17 in New Muslim Town. As many as 13 marriage halls and marques were also sealed in China Scheme for not paying commercialization fees.
The sealed premises include Bevro Bakers, Cakes & Bakes, Noor-ul-Iman school, Mian Palace, Bilal Marriage Garden, Gold Palace, Rehmat Barkat Marriage Hall, Palki Marriage Garden, Nagina Marquee, Al-Madina Marquee, private clinic, beauty parlor, grocery stores, food outlets, private offices and other businesses.
LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of Police.
LDA official sources told APP that several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.
LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulters in Lahore.
Recent Stories
UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the theatrics'
Pedestrian crushed to death by tractor-trolley
Scabies transmitted person to person through close skin contact: Skin specialist
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in May-9 riots case
Govt relaxes restaurant closing time, allows taking food home throughout night
PTI encouraging violence under guise of protest: Musadik
Intermediate Part II exams: Two fake candidates caught red-handed
Russia kills 3 in Donetsk as Zelensky visits frontline
LHC commends Punjab govt's efforts to combat smog
UN climate chief urges focus on major political decisions to advance climate act ..
Dry, cold weather forecast for Lahore
Court dismisses NAB's application to withdraw BoP reference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pedestrian crushed to death by tractor-trolley4 minutes ago
-
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in May-9 riots case4 minutes ago
-
Govt relaxes restaurant closing time, allows taking food home throughout night4 minutes ago
-
PTI encouraging violence under guise of protest: Musadik4 minutes ago
-
LHC commends Punjab govt's efforts to combat smog31 minutes ago
-
Court dismisses NAB's application to withdraw BoP reference36 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar chairs 5th session of Exploration & Production Committee33 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt presents policy framework to control livestock diseases33 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over dengue outbreak in Bangladesh33 minutes ago
-
Sindh government committed to economic growth and farmer’s prosperity: Qasim Naveed Qamar33 minutes ago
-
PML-N coordinator vows to strengthen political activities in KPK33 minutes ago
-
LG Minister to digitize accounts of local bodies33 minutes ago