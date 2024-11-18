LDA Seals 200 Properties On Illegal Commercial Use
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed 200 properties
during its on-going crackdown against illegal commercial properties and commercial
fee defaulters.
Under the directives of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, the teams sealed 200 properties
in various areas of the city. The operations were carried out in Gulberg, Faisal Town, New Muslim
Town, WAPDA Town, China Scheme Gujjarpura, Sabzazar, College Road
and Township.
As many as 36 properties were sealed in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 17 in New Muslim Town,
27 in WAPDA Town, 25 in Sabzazar, 80 in College Road Township while In China Scheme Gujjarpura,
13 wedding halls and marquees were sealed due to non-payment of
commercial fees.
Notices had been issued multiple times before the operation. The operation was supervised
by Chief Town Planner I Asad Uz Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.
