LDA seals 200 properties on illegal commercial use

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed 200 properties

during its on-going crackdown against illegal commercial properties and commercial

fee defaulters.

Under the directives of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, the teams sealed 200 properties

in various areas of the city. The operations were carried out in Gulberg, Faisal Town, New Muslim

Town, WAPDA Town, China Scheme Gujjarpura, Sabzazar, College Road

and Township.

As many as 36 properties were sealed in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 17 in New Muslim Town,

27 in WAPDA Town, 25 in Sabzazar, 80 in College Road Township while In China Scheme Gujjarpura,

13 wedding halls and marquees were sealed due to non-payment of

commercial fees.

Notices had been issued multiple times before the operation. The operation was supervised

by Chief Town Planner I Asad Uz Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.