LDA Seals 24 Buildings In City

Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

LDA seals 24 buildings in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-I squad Tuesday sealed 24 buildings in different areas of the city, which had defaulted on commercialisation fee.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority had intensified its recovery drive against defaulters to generate resources for development of infrastructure in the city.

The buildings sealed were located in Shadman, Shah Jamal and New Muslim Town areas, the spokesperson said and added that the staff had earlier issued notices to the defaulters.

