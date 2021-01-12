UrduPoint.com
LDA Seals 24 Illegal Buildings In City

Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

LDA seals 24 illegal buildings in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-V squad on Tuesday sealed 24 illegal buildings here at Raiwind Road and Sultan Town.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority sealed four illegal event complexes and two shops at Raiwind Road.

The LDA also sealed eight illegal hostels and 10 illegal shops at Sultan Town. During the operation, police officials also accompanied the LDA squad.

