Open Menu

LDA Seals 26 Properties, Demolishes 3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LDA seals 26 properties, demolishes 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed more than two dozens

properties, besides demolishing partially three buildings in Allama Iqbal Town,

during an operation against non-compliance.

On the direction of LDA DG Tahir Farooq, the teams took action and sealed

ten properties for failing to pay commercial fee, and sixteen properties were

sealed for illegal commercial use.

Three properties were partially demolished due to illegal construction activities.

The sealed properties include a general store, a salon, food points, a private

school, among others. The owners of these properties owe millions of rupees

in outstanding commercial fee.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner

Asad-ul-Zaman and Director Town Planning Zone-II. Prior to the action, multiple

notices were issued to these properties.

Related Topics

Lahore Million

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

8 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

8 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

9 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

9 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

9 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

9 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

9 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

9 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

9 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan