LDA seals 26 properties, demolishes 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed more than two dozens

properties, besides demolishing partially three buildings in Allama Iqbal Town,

during an operation against non-compliance.

On the direction of LDA DG Tahir Farooq, the teams took action and sealed

ten properties for failing to pay commercial fee, and sixteen properties were

sealed for illegal commercial use.

Three properties were partially demolished due to illegal construction activities.

The sealed properties include a general store, a salon, food points, a private

school, among others. The owners of these properties owe millions of rupees

in outstanding commercial fee.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner

Asad-ul-Zaman and Director Town Planning Zone-II. Prior to the action, multiple

notices were issued to these properties.