LDA Seals 26 Properties, Demolishes 3
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed more than two dozens
properties, besides demolishing partially three buildings in Allama Iqbal Town,
during an operation against non-compliance.
On the direction of LDA DG Tahir Farooq, the teams took action and sealed
ten properties for failing to pay commercial fee, and sixteen properties were
sealed for illegal commercial use.
Three properties were partially demolished due to illegal construction activities.
The sealed properties include a general store, a salon, food points, a private
school, among others. The owners of these properties owe millions of rupees
in outstanding commercial fee.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner
Asad-ul-Zaman and Director Town Planning Zone-II. Prior to the action, multiple
notices were issued to these properties.
