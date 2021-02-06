UrduPoint.com
LDA Seals 28 Properties In City

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

LDA seals 28 properties in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Zone-I squad sealed 28 properties here in New Muslim Town, Shadman and Shah Jamal areas, on Saturday.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority conducted a grand operation against illegal commercial use of residential buildings in different areas of the cityThe LDA sealed 10 properties in New Muslim Town and nine each in Shadman and Shah Jamal areas.

