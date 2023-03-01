LDA seals 29 marriage halls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :On the directions of Director General of Lahore Development Authority Aamir Ahmed Khan, a special campaign is continuing against illegal encroachments, illegal commercialisation and commercial fee defaulters by the LDA teams under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Anjum Minhas.

The teams conducted a grand operation and sealed 29 illegal marriage halls and marquee sites along Canal Road. More than 50 properties were sealed for non-payment of commercialisation fees, 10 properties were demolished due to illegal constructions.

These operations were carried out under the leadership of Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Director Town Planning Zone VII Ayesha Mutahir, Deputy Director Umar Majeed, Director Town Planning Zone IV Sidra Tabasum, Director Town Planning Zone V Azhar Ali and Deputy Director Sikander Haroon.

The staff of Town Planning Zone VII sealed 29 marriage halls and marquees on Tuesday for illegal conversion and violation of the rules. The sealed halls were established around Canal Road.

These wedding halls include Qasr-e-Maryam Wedding Hall, Bara Dari Marquis, Muzamal Palace, Nawab Palace, Al Rehman Palace, Dera Marquee, Taj Palace, Victoria Palace and others.

On the other hand, the staff of Town Planning Zone 5 demolished an illegal shed on Raiwand Road, removed encroachments on petrol pump on Raiwind Road. Partially demolished the illegal constructions around Adda Plot. Illegally constructed restaurant demolished near Air Force Society. Illegally established shops in LDA Avenue 1, F Block demolished, building in J Block sealed. The illegal construction in Plot No 543 , A Block Jublee Town was also demolished.

Moreover, staff of Town Planning Zone IV took action against defaulters of commercialisation fee and sealed 50 properties. Actions against defaulters were taken in Judicial Employees Society, Ali Town and Nawab Town. The properties were sealed for non-payment of dues despite repeated notices. The most sealed properties include food points, pharmacies and other shops.