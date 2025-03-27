Open Menu

LDA Seals 39 Properties

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) intensified its crackdown on illegal commercial

buildings and sealed 39 properties on Thursday.

The teams conducted operations in various areas of the city including Shadman, Gulberg, New Garden Town, Samanabad, Railway Station Colony and areas surrounding UBD Canal.

The LDA teams demolished unauthorized structures, including an illegal construction on Plot No. 135N in Samanabad and an unlawful extension at a private store on Canal Road.

Additionally, the teams demolished illegal constructions at Plot No 11 in Railway Station Colony and removed under-construction illegal shops along the Indigo Canal Fort Canal Road. In Shadman, 15 properties were sealed, while 24 properties in Gulberg and New Garden Town faced the same fate.

The sealed properties included a variety of establishments such as restaurants, private schools, stores, salons, shops, offices, and more.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asadul Zaman.

