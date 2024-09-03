LDA Seals 40 Properties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams, in an on going operation against commercialization fee defaulters, sealed another 40 properties here in Gulshan Ravi and Shadman on Tuesday.
Acting on the directives of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, action was taken against properties including electronic shops, private offices, schools, paint shops, workshops, furniture stores, and others.
The sealed properties had outstanding commercial fee payments amounting to millions of rupees. Prior to the operation, multiple notices had been issued to these properties, but the dues remained unpaid.
