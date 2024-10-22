LDA Seals 426 Properties On Illegal Commercial Use
Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) In an ongoing effort to address illegal commercial activities, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 426 properties across various localities of the city during last two days.
Under the directives of DG LDA (Lahore Development Authority) Tahir Farooq, LDA teams have initiated a special operation targeting defaulters of commercial fees across various areas of Lahore. As a result, on Tuesday 200 properties were sealed in WAPDA Town, Johar Town, Canal Road, Multan Road, Faisal Town, Shadman, and Gulberg Scheme. Specific numbers of properties sealed include 37 on WAPDA Town Main Boulevard, 70 on Canal Road, and 25 in Johar Town. Additionally, 36 properties on Multan Road, 12 in Faisal Town, and 15 in Gulberg were also sealed, along with 5 in Shadman and Tollinton Market.
The sealed properties comprise a range of businesses including furniture shops, grocery stores, bakeries, banks, showrooms, private schools, academies, pharmacies, marble stores, clinics, cafés, restaurants, and electronic stores.
These actions were taken due to illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.
Prior to the operation, multiple notices were issued to the owners of these properties. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali and Chief Town Planner I Asad Ul Zaman.
On Monday, the LDA teams conducted operations in Wapda Town, Johar Town, Jubilee Town, Canal Road, Sabzazar, Township, and Gulshan Ravi. Specifics of the operation revealed that 50 properties on Wapda Town Main Boulevard, 40 in Jubilee Town, and 50 along Madar-e-Millat Road in Township were sealed. Additionally, 25 properties in Johar Town and 30 on Canal Road were also closed, along with 21 in Sabzazar and 10 in Gulshan Ravi.
Recent Stories
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews anti-polio campaign measures2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police tightens noose around criminals2 minutes ago
-
PFA seals another 4 food outlets, imposing heavy fines2 minutes ago
-
Arslan pays tribute to Bilawal Bhutto on 26th Constitutional Amendment2 minutes ago
-
FDA regularizes services of employees2 minutes ago
-
Pink Ribbon Day marked at Women University to raise breast cancer awareness2 minutes ago
-
Technical training vital for telecom operators' capacity building: Shaza Fatima11 minutes ago
-
Proposals for regularization of illegal housing schemes reviewed12 minutes ago
-
Rainwater storage tank at Gaddafi Stadium to be completed soon12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 100,400 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for making polio campaign successful22 minutes ago
-
A Gomal University university's professor, Dera press club president appointed as DRC members22 minutes ago