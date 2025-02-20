LDA seals 45 properties, demolishes illegal plaza structure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its ongoing operation on illegal commercial buildings and unauthorized constructions across various areas of the city, sealed another 45 properties,besides demolishing an illegal plaza structures here on Thursday.

The operations took place in Gulberg, Faisal Town, Model Town, Allama Iqbal Town and near the Railway Station. In a significant action, LDA teams demolished an under-construction illegal plaza near the Railway Station.

Additionally, 25 properties were sealed in Gulberg, Faisal Town, and Model Town. The LDA also sealed 20 properties in Allama Iqbal Town during the recovery operation.

The sealed properties included private schools, restaurants, workshops, food points, shops, offices, and more. Prior to the operation, multiple notices had been issued to these properties.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman and Director of Enforcement.