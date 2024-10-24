LDA seals 48 properties, demolishes five constructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday sealed 48 properties besides

demolishing five ones during a crackdown against commercial fee defaulters

and illegal constructions.

According to a spokesman for the authority, under the directives of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq,

teams conducted operations across various areas, including Faisal Town, Gulberg, Poonch Road Samanabad, Sabzazar, Pine Avenue and PIA Road.

The properties were of tire shops, private schools, academies, oil stores, furniture shops,

grocery stores, food points, pharmacies, and other outlets.

Specifically, teams partially demolished five structures on Pine Avenue and PIA Road, dismantling

illegal shops and a hall structure on PIA Road. These actions were taken due to illegal commercial

usage and non-payment of commercial fees. Prior to these operations, multiple notices were

issued to the property owners.

The operation was led by Chief Town Planner I Asad-ul-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.