LDA seals 5 buildings due to non-payment of commercialization fees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-III staff conducted a grand operation in Gulburge area on Tuesday and sealed five buildings due to non-payment of commercialization fees.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority had already issued notices to these properties for depositing the fee due against them.

The Authority sealed Nadeem Tikka Shop on plot number 277, Block A3, Gulberge III, Chandni Chowk Restaurant on plot number 227, Block A3, Gulber III, Bin Kutab office on plot number 407, Block A-I, office of the Ghori tyre on plot number 79, Block B-III and garment office on plot number 132, Block M, Gulburge-III.

The spokesperson said that millions of rupees were due against these properties.