LDA seals 50 establishments on illegal commercial use

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday sealed another 50 properties on the rules violation here in the provincial capital.

According to a spokesman of the authority, following directives from Director General LDA Tahir Farooq, the teams are actively conducting daily operations against illegal commercial buildings and properties that have failed to pay commercial fees.

Recent enforcement actions in various neighborhoods resulted in the sealing of 50 properties. Key areas targeted include Garden Town, Faisal Town, and Sabzazar, where LDA teams sealed 25 properties in Garden Town, 25 in Faisal Town, and 10 in Samanabad's Poonch Road.

The properties sealed include a range of establishments such as private schools, academies, oil stores, furniture shops, grocery stores, bakeries, pharmacies, and other commercial outlets. Additionally, private offices, food points, and clinics were also affected in this operation.

These actions were taken due to illegal commercial usage and non-payment of commercial fees, with multiple notices having been issued to the property owners prior to the enforcement. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner One, Asad-ul-Zaman.