Open Menu

LDA Seals 50 Establishments On Illegal Commercial Use

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

LDA seals 50 establishments on illegal commercial use

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday sealed another 50 properties on the rules violation here in the provincial capital.

According to a spokesman of the authority, following directives from Director General LDA Tahir Farooq, the teams are actively conducting daily operations against illegal commercial buildings and properties that have failed to pay commercial fees.

Recent enforcement actions in various neighborhoods resulted in the sealing of 50 properties. Key areas targeted include Garden Town, Faisal Town, and Sabzazar, where LDA teams sealed 25 properties in Garden Town, 25 in Faisal Town, and 10 in Samanabad's Poonch Road.

The properties sealed include a range of establishments such as private schools, academies, oil stores, furniture shops, grocery stores, bakeries, pharmacies, and other commercial outlets. Additionally, private offices, food points, and clinics were also affected in this operation.

These actions were taken due to illegal commercial usage and non-payment of commercial fees, with multiple notices having been issued to the property owners prior to the enforcement. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner One, Asad-ul-Zaman.

Related Topics

Lahore Oil Road From

Recent Stories

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

1 hour ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

1 hour ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

4 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

16 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

16 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

16 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

16 hours ago
 Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan