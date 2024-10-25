LDA Seals 50 Establishments On Illegal Commercial Use
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday sealed another 50 properties on the rules violation here in the provincial capital.
According to a spokesman of the authority, following directives from Director General LDA Tahir Farooq, the teams are actively conducting daily operations against illegal commercial buildings and properties that have failed to pay commercial fees.
Recent enforcement actions in various neighborhoods resulted in the sealing of 50 properties. Key areas targeted include Garden Town, Faisal Town, and Sabzazar, where LDA teams sealed 25 properties in Garden Town, 25 in Faisal Town, and 10 in Samanabad's Poonch Road.
The properties sealed include a range of establishments such as private schools, academies, oil stores, furniture shops, grocery stores, bakeries, pharmacies, and other commercial outlets. Additionally, private offices, food points, and clinics were also affected in this operation.
These actions were taken due to illegal commercial usage and non-payment of commercial fees, with multiple notices having been issued to the property owners prior to the enforcement. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner One, Asad-ul-Zaman.
Recent Stories
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman NA body on information visits PTV Quetta Center1 minute ago
-
Governor felicitates Rameez Ibrahim on winning gold medal1 minute ago
-
Three persons killed, two injured in road accident1 minute ago
-
TAO recommends SIFC premptive guards to combat Thalassemia prevalence1 minute ago
-
Two farmers booked1 minute ago
-
AC seals two LPG shops1 minute ago
-
Smuggled Iranian diesel seized2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits cricket stadium to review arrangements11 minutes ago
-
National Assembly offers fateha for deceased relatives of MNAs11 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Art of public speaking'11 minutes ago
-
Senate adjourned amid lack of quorum till Oct 2811 minutes ago
-
Renegotiation of contracts with eight more IPPs finalized: Tarar11 minutes ago