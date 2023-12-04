Open Menu

LDA Seals 55 Properties, Demolishes Five

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 04:30 PM

LDA seals 55 properties, demolishes five

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 55 properties and erased five during an operation against illegal construction on different localities of the city.

On directions of Commissioner Lahore and Director General LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the teams took action against fee defaulters and illegal constructions in Shadman, Samanabad, Shadbagh and Canal Road.

During the operation, LDA teams sealed 55 properties and demolished 5, after serving multiple notices for compliance.

The properties included private schools, beauty parlors, private offices, clinics, academies, biotech labs, pharmaceutical offices, cloth shops, hostels, farms, and more.

Operation Director Zone 1, Aisha Mutahir, supervised the operation under the guidance of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Ec ..

The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Economic Performance in 2023

19 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death ..

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

2 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

3 hours ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

5 hours ago
Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

5 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan