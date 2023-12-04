LDA seals 55 properties, demolishes five

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 55 properties and erased five during an operation against illegal construction on different localities of the city.

On directions of Commissioner Lahore and Director General LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the teams took action against fee defaulters and illegal constructions in Shadman, Samanabad, Shadbagh and Canal Road.

During the operation, LDA teams sealed 55 properties and demolished 5, after serving multiple notices for compliance.

The properties included private schools, beauty parlors, private offices, clinics, academies, biotech labs, pharmaceutical offices, cloth shops, hostels, farms, and more.

Operation Director Zone 1, Aisha Mutahir, supervised the operation under the guidance of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA.