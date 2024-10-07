LDA Seals 60 Properties For Illegal Commercial Use
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed 60 properties in its ongoing
operation against illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.
According to a spokesman for the authority, the town planning wing had successfully sealed
over five dozen properties of the provincial capital.
LDA teams focused their efforts on Johar Town, Khayaban-e-Firdousi and surrounding regions, sealing two dozen illegal commercial properties, including well-known restaurants, food outlets, showrooms, bakeries, and cafes.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali and directed by Ali Nusrat, the Director of Town Planning Zone IV.
Previously, LDA teams had targeted properties on Multan Road and in Gulberg, sealing approximately three dozen properties in total. On Multan Road alone, a dozen illegal commercial properties were sealed. Additionally, teams from Town Planning Zone III took action in Gulberg, sealing two dozen properties involved in illegal commercial use and outstanding commercial fees.
Among the sealed properties are private banks, stores, travel offices, clinics, laboratories, private schools, offices, showrooms, pizza shops, restaurants, halls, pharmacies, and more. This operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner-I Asad Ul-Zaman, with direct oversight by the Directors of Town Planning Zones II and III, Sidra Tabassum.
Prior to these actions, multiple notices were issued to the affected properties. The LDA has reaffirmed its commitment to taking indiscriminate action against illegal constructions and commercial buildings throughout the city.
Meanwhile, following directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the LDA is actively taking steps to make the provincial capital a "liveable city." Under the leadership of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, the Enforcement Department has launched a crackdown on illegal encroachments in Karim Market, Moon Market in Iqbal Town, and Scheme Mor.
All the illegal counters and encroachments were removed from all sides, resulting in the confiscation of goods from two trucks.
