LDA Seals 7 Properties

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM

LDA seals 7 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday conducted operations against defaulters of commercialization fees and illegal constructions in Allama Iqbal Town and Multan Road and sealed 7 properties besides demolishing one structure.

The sealed properties include medical stores, sanitary and electric stores, grocery shops, property office, steal workshops, private offices and other constructions.

The operation was supervised by Director Town Planning Naveed Bhatti while the commercialization fees due on the seized properties amounted to millions of rupees. Prior to the operation, notices were issued to the properties.

