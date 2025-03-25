LDA Seals 78 Properties
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday sealed another 78 properties during its on going operation against illegal commercial buildings and properties that have failed to pay commercial fees.
Following the directives of Director General (DG) LDA, Tahir Farooq, the teams conducted operations in several areas including Gulberg, New Garden Town, Sabzazar, and UBD Canal Road.
In Gulberg and New Garden Town, LDA teams sealed 25 properties, while 20 properties were sealed on UBD Canal Road. Additionally, 33 properties were sealed in Sabzazar during the recovery operation.
The sealed properties included a variety of commercial establishments such as restaurants, clinics, workshops, private schools, stores, salons, shops, offices, and others. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman.
DG LDA, Tahir Farooq, has emphasized that the crackdown against illegal commercial buildings and non-compliant commercial fee properties will continue without any exceptions. The authority remains committed to ensuring compliance with regulations and maintaining urban planning standards in Lahore.
