Open Menu

LDA Seals 78 Properties

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 04:40 PM

LDA seals 78 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday sealed another 78 properties during its on going operation against illegal commercial buildings and properties that have failed to pay commercial fees.

Following the directives of Director General (DG) LDA, Tahir Farooq, the teams conducted operations in several areas including Gulberg, New Garden Town, Sabzazar, and UBD Canal Road.

In Gulberg and New Garden Town, LDA teams sealed 25 properties, while 20 properties were sealed on UBD Canal Road. Additionally, 33 properties were sealed in Sabzazar during the recovery operation.

The sealed properties included a variety of commercial establishments such as restaurants, clinics, workshops, private schools, stores, salons, shops, offices, and others. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman.

DG LDA, Tahir Farooq, has emphasized that the crackdown against illegal commercial buildings and non-compliant commercial fee properties will continue without any exceptions. The authority remains committed to ensuring compliance with regulations and maintaining urban planning standards in Lahore.

Recent Stories

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

11 minutes ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

56 minutes ago
 MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

1 hour ago
 Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

2 hours ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

2 hours ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 wor ..

Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan