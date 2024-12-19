LDA Seals 80 Buildings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Thursday sealed 80 buildings in different parts of Lahore for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.
LDA Town Planning Wing sealed 24 premises in Gulberg, New Garden Town and Faisal Town, 18 in New Muslim Town and Shadman, and 38 in Subzazar Housing Scheme during the operations against illegal commercial buildings.
Among others, the sealed premises include Dar-e-Arqam school, New International College, Central Pharmacy, Rescue Pharmacy, private schools, grocery stores, food outlets, saloons, offices and other businesses.
LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.
As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.
LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in the Punjab capital.
