LDA Seals 80 Properties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM

LDA seals 80 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday sealed 80 properties over illegal commercial activities and non-payment of commercial fees.

In line with the directives of DG LDA, Tahir Farooq, the operation focused on areas including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Sabzazar, Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town, Gulshan Ravi, and Shad Bagh. In Gulberg and Faisal Town, the teams sealed 20 properties due to illegal commercial activities and non-payment of commercial fees. Additionally, 31 properties were sealed during a recovery operation in Sabzazar.

Further operations in Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town, Gulshan Ravi, and Shad Bagh resulted in the sealing of 29 properties. These included private schools, clinics, hospitals, restaurants, workshops, food points, shops, offices, and other commercial establishments.

Before the operation, multiple notices were issued to the property owners. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner, Asad-ul-Zaman.

